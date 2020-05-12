Jonathan W. Ayers Sells 21,130 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $10.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.15. The stock had a trading volume of 480,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,138. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $300.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

