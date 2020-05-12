JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.45.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.90. 1,949,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,685. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after acquiring an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,453,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Qorvo by 50.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after acquiring an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.