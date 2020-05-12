JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.4% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,108 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. 2,324,079 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.

