Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.
Shares of Kaman stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. 45,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. Kaman has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.
