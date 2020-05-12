Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of Kaman stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. 45,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. Kaman has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Kaman alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.