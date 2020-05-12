Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 73,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $49,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,315.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,667 shares of company stock worth $1,300,597 over the last three months. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,381,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after purchasing an additional 557,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,045,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 544,295 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

