Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $152.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.96. 10,268,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,832,605. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

