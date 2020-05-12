KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,749 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. 1,075,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,773,810. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

