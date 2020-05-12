Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $15.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 640,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,030. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $6,077,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

