Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $5.37 Average PT from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,481,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,828,242. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

