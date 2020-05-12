Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

KNSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.44. 12,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,519. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

