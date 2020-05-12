Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,416,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,656,298. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $567.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 3.45. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Investec lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.