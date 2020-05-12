Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.78.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,911. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 181.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $160,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $68,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and sold 51,453 shares worth $790,543. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

