Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kroger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. 6,567,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,723,291. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

