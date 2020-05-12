K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of K&S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Pareto Securities raised shares of K&S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of K&S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KPLUF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 241. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. K&S has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

