Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) President Neil Salvage Sells 3,593 Shares

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,313.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lendingtree stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,375. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.40 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Lendingtree Inc has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter worth about $4,096,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 1,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

