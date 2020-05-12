Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors reduced its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Liberty Media Formula One Series A comprises approximately 0.6% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,140. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $50,248.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWONA. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

