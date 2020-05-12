LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $46,491.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,032,848,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,510,817 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.