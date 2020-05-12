Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LTHM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,423. Livent has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $985.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Livent alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.