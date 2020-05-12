Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $376.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,185. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

