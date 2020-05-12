Loral Space & Communications Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $5.50 (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 5.50 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:LORL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 268,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research analysts have commented on LORL shares. BidaskClub raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

