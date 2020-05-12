Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.23. 3,111,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,247. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.