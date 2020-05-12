LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Posts Earnings Results

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

GNSS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. 490,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.52. LRAD has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46.

Several brokerages have commented on GNSS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn bought 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,276.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 221,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 18,542 shares of company stock valued at $53,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

