Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $200.53 million for the quarter.

Lydall stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $189.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.93. Lydall has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

