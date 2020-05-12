Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.79, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. 10,213,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214,991. Macerich has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. bought 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 210,365 shares of company stock worth $2,211,330. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

