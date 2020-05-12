Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Receives $11.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on M shares. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.02. 25,766,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,193,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,538.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,144 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

