Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Stake Increased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,232 shares during the quarter. Macy’s comprises 6.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 3.41% of Macy’s worth $51,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 85.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009,260 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193,401 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,799,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,637,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,550,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,572,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on M shares. Cfra cut Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

