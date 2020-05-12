Mad River Investors Decreases Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Mad River Investors cut its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Franco Nevada comprises approximately 6.2% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $72.98 and a twelve month high of $147.62.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.75.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

