Mad River Investors Has $675,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Mad River Investors decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A comprises approximately 1.0% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 46.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBRDA traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,978. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 180.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.29.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

