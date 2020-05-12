Mad River Investors Purchases 269,000 Shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)

Mad River Investors raised its position in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,538,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Civeo accounts for 2.9% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mad River Investors owned about 2.66% of Civeo worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Civeo by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Civeo by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Civeo news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,793,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,677.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lambert acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVEO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 13,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,732. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Civeo Corp has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Civeo had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Civeo Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

