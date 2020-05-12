Mad River Investors Sells 12,703 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mad River Investors cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A makes up approximately 2.4% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 578.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 53,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,201. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.