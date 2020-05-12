Magi (XMG) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Magi has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Magi has a market cap of $180,165.86 and $4.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magi coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit.

About Magi

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 10,177,811 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

