Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (MYTAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Get Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.