Marcus’ (MCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCS. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 12,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $393.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.31. Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,101,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marcus by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

