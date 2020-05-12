Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 187 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $7.92 on Monday, hitting $242.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,978. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.63 and a 200 day moving average of $223.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

