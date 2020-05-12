Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 289 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 55,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.91. 20,011,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,517,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.81. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

