Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $36.32. 13,168,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,831,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.