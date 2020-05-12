Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,885 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,146,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 1,059,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after buying an additional 989,682 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,058. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 82.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.85.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

