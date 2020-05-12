Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,533. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day moving average is $193.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

