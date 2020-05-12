Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $59.20. 4,344,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

