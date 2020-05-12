Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $186.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

