Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $670,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWV. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ACWV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.54. 410,507 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $92.21.

