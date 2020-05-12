Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $922,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,830,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

KMB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.57. 1,428,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.78.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

