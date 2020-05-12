Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $940,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,019,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

NYSE KO traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,867,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156,283. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

