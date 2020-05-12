Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,212,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,606. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

