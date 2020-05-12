Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 33,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

