Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 680,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,962,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,586. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

