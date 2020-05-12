Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 220 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $233,120,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after buying an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.79. 5,329,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,651. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

