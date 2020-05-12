Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,156 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,967,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,525,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,188. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

