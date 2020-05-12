Marino Stram & Associates LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.59. 1,118,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.07. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.