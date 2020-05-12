Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Trimmed by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,106,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,958. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen cut Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $379,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.